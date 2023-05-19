ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Asian restaurant has moved into the former Imperial Palace location at 3415 E State Street.

Golden Bowl Asian describes itself as “Serving authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Chinese, and Thai dishes. Boba and other desserts sold as well.”

Imperial Palace was open for 27 years and closed in 2019, replaced by a youth culinary arts program, which spent $300,000 remodeling the interior.

Golden Bowl Asian is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and is closed Monday.