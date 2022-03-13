(WTVO) — China’s drug regulator approved five new COVID-19 antigen self-testing products on Saturday.

These new tests are not intended to replace the more decisive nucleic or PCR tests, but do allow for a more rapid and reliable result. The hope is that some relief can be offered to medical staff at testing centers by having more at home testing options.

The CDC said that, while transmission rates in the U.S. are dropping, the public should still be vigilant and self-monitor for symptoms.

It is still recommended to quarantine if COVID-19 positive.