ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new book on the 1992 film “A League of Their Own” reveals behind-the-scenes secrets from the making of the classic film about the Rockford Peaches all-girls baseball team.

The film, directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna, became a hit with audiences.

The new book “No Crying in Baseball: The Inside Story of ‘A League of Their Own’: Big Stars, Dugout Drama and a Home Run for Hollywood,” by Erin Carlson, reveals that Demi Moore, not Davis, was the first choice to play baseball legend Dottie Hinson, but she lost the part by getting pregnant.

According to the New York Post, nearly ever young actress in Hollywood wanted to be in the movie, including Sean Young, Courtney Cox, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Marisa Tomei, Brooke Shields, and more.

Debra Winger was initially cast but took $3 million to quit after Madonna was hired and turned the production “into a three-ring circus,” according to Vanity Fair.

The Material Girl pop star was said to wake at 4 a.m. and jog 8 to 10 miles before practicing baseball prior to filming each day, but had no filter when speaking with castmates, behavior that rankled some in the production.

The book reveals that Davis was not above her own rabble-rousing: she would replace the cream in Oreos with mayonnaise and give them to unsuspecting members of the cast and crew.

During the production, an anonymous newsletter surfaced on set, called “Peach Phuzz,” sharing gossip including “things like cast hangovers, Davis’ surprising cigarette habit and Madonna’s random ‘canoodling.'” The author of the newsletter was later revealed to be Hanks.

According to the book, numerous affairs took place between the actresses and female ballplayers who were housed in the same hotels.

Producers were concerned that the all-girls’ baseball movie may flop at the box office, but one was reassured after showing a rough cut to his 10 and 6-year-old daughters, who thought it was the best movie they had seen since “Wayne’s World.”

The All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League was founded in 1943 as men were drafted into service during World War II. Quickly, the league caught on and ran for 11 years until 1954.

During that time, the Peaches rose to prominence as the league’s most notable team, with four league titles in 1945, 1948, 1949, and 1950.