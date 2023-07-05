ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new retailer is coming to Rockford.

Sierra is opening a store in Rockford’s Forest Plaza, in the space between Dick’s Sporting Goods and OfficeMax formerly occupied by Overstock Furniture.

The retailer specializes in discount outdoor wear and equipment; advertising gear for water sports, fishing, running, camping, hiking, and more.

“Whether you’re in need of some last-minute hiking boots or are simply in the mood to browse outdoor gear, Sierra is your destination,” the company says on their website.

In addition to outdoor gear, the retailer also offers home décor, pet supplies, and health products.

An opening day has not been released.