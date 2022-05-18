ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will soon be home to another legal marijuana store, Star Buds Illinois.

The store received a pre-construction permit from the Illinois Department of Agriculture as part of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

The act seeks to grant “social equity” licenses in areas that have historically been affected by the War on Drugs. Star Buds Illinois is 66% Black-owned.

“When Illinois legalized cannabis, it was essential that we do what no other state has done – make sure the most impacted communities benefited,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “I’m pleased to see that these diverse businesses are clear to start construction, and I wish them success as this market expands.”

“The Department has worked with these licensees to become operational as they take the next step toward opening their doors,” said Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello. “With approval in hand, these social equity businesses are clear to start construction, creating hundreds of jobs right here in Illinois, and further expanding the existing cannabis workforce.

In addition to Star Buds Rockford, Galaxy Labs, in Richton Park, and Mint Cannabis, in Forest Park, also received pre-construction permits.

The location of the new store has not yet been revealed.

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary, 2696 McFarland Road, Mapleglen Care Center, 4777 Stenstrom Road, and Buckbee Weed Co., 1018 S. Main Street, currently sell recreational and medical cannabis.