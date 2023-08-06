CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The newest horse with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) has been named after an officer that was shot and killed two years ago.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, was killed in the line of duty when shots rang out during a traffic stop back in August 2021, according to CNN.

The newest CPD Mounted Patrol Unit horse has been named French in her memory, according to WBBM.

Officer French’s mother stopped by the stables for the reveal of the horse’s names, as well as Officer Carlos Yanez, French’s partner. Yanez was shot and wounded the night that French was killed.