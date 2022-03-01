ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Blitz, of NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s new national women’s full-contact tackle football league, the X League, will play its first game at Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center.

The team will face off against the Seattle Thunder on Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 15th at 8a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

The Extreme Football League (X League) was previously known as the Legends Football League and was originally founded as the Lingerie Football League in 2009.