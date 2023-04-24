MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new child care center will be coming to Machesney Park thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the state’s “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan.

Harlem Community Center, 900 Roosevelt Road, received nearly $9 million for construction of an Early Childhood Center.

Eight organizations across the state also received funding.

The new childcare center will be a 26,000-square-foot facility with enough space to serve 88 children.

It will include the Early Childhood Center, offices, playgrounds, and a gym.

The center is part of a two-phase plan. Phase Two will see more than 13,000 square feet added on to the facility.

“This is a huge benefit for Harlem Community Center. Not only does it bring child care to a community that doesn’t have any licensed child care, it also allows us to expand our building and have a bigger footprint there, where we can leverage those child care dollars,” said Shannon Scheffel, the Harlem Community Center’s executive director.

Administrators say they hope to begin construction this summer, with the goal of opening in fall of 2024.