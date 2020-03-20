Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Department of Public Health says another two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winnebago County.

Dr. Sandra Martell said the are now two new cases, both Rockford residents. One is in their 30’s and the other in their 40’s, Martell said.

Dr. Martell said, so far, the county has 3 positive, 42 negative, 117 pending tests.

Officials reiterated that young people are not immune to the virus, and are working to discourage gatherings that can spread the disease.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the state’s residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker’s order announced Friday will still allow the state’s 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.

The order will take effect at 5 p.m. on Saturday and last until April 7th.

Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants.

Business such as supermarkets, healthcare facilities, public transit, pharmacies, gas stations and other similar services will remain open.

All open facilities are required to practice and enforce physical distancing.

Residents are allowed to take a walk, exercise, or take a pet out, as long as they remain 6 feet away from others.

Restaurants can continue to serve customers through takeout and delivery.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.