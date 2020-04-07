New COVID-19 cases: Boone, 1, Rock County, 3, DeKalb, 7, Stephenson, 1

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WTVO) — Local health departments announced additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Boone County is reporting 1 additional case, for a total of 7.

Rock County is reporting 3 additional cases, for a total 37.

DeKalb is reporting 7 new cases, for a total of 29.

Stephenson County is reporting 1 new case, for a total of 6.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 73 deaths, the largest single day death toll so far.

