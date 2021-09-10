New COVID-19 cases in Illinois down this week

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The number of new and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state has seen a decrease from this week to last.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the total number of new cases over the past week was 26,062. This a decrease from the 30,319 new cases that came out of last week.

Though confirmed cases are down, there have been 197 new deaths in regards to the virus this week, compared to 178 deaths last week.

More than 79% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 62% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The positivity rate has also decreased this week to 4.5% from 5.1% last week.

The IDPH reported a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic as of Friday. Also, 14,149,453 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as well at that time.