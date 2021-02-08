New COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A new, community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open in Rock County next week, with a goal to dole out 1,000 shots per day.

The site is scheduled to open on February 16th, but its location has not yet been announced.

Wisconsin’s health department is partnering with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to deliver the shots.

At first, about 250 vaccines will be distributed daily, but the state hopes to accomplish four times that number when more vaccine is made available.

Last week, Winnebago County’s top doctor, Dr. Sandra Martell, said if Illinoisans can get an appointment in Wisconsin, they should take it.

“We know we’re a borderline county, right? So, Beloit, South Beloit, back and fourth…. I say get it at the most convenient location and at the first opportunity you have for your phase to be vaccinated,” she said.

Wisconsin’s community-based clinic is set to open six to ten additional sites as more vaccine becomes available.