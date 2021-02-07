New COVID-19 variant detected in Region 1, health officials warn

(WTVO) — The first COVID-19 variant has been identified in the Rockford region, according to a press release from the Northern Illinois Rockford Region Public Information Officers.

Officials say that the variant B.1.1.7, first observed in the United Kingdom, was detected in a Lee County resident. Health officials aren’t sure where the individual contracted it.

The variant had previously been detected in Cook and Lake counties.

“The identification of this variant in the region was anticipated as the variant is known to spread more easily and had already been identified in Illinois in nearby regions,” explained Cathy Ferguson-Allen, the Administrator of the Lee County Health Department.

“This case is a reminder that the community must be vigilant in practicing prevention measures to protect themselves and each other from COVID19. It also highlights the importance of following quarantine recommendations and to get tested if you’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Early indications show that the vaccine offers protection from the new variant but health officials say that the information is “preliminary and evolving.”

Health experts say the best way to avoid the new variant is to keep practicing social distancing safety measures.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties.