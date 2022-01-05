New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.”

French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation.

The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon.

The World Health Organization has not labeled the new strain as “a variant under investigation” or “a variant of concern.”

It’s unknown if the variant is more contagious or dangerous than previous strains.

It has not been found in any other country.

