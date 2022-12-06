BELVIDERE, Ill (WTVO) — A new DQ Grill & Chill location is coming to Belvidere.

Dairy Queen announced the groundbreaking for the new restaurant will take place on Friday, December 9th at 10:30 a.m.

The location is set to go in at 1610 North State Street, near Taco Bell and across the street from the Kunes auto dealership.

Dairy Queen originated in Joliet, Illinois in 1940 and serves ice cream, Dilly Bars, and a variety of foods. DQ Grill & Chill branded locations sell hot foods, treats, and expanded menus.