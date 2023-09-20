BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere is about to get a new place to get Stackburgers, chicken strip baskets, and Blizzards as a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is set to open next week.

The DQ Grill & Chill will open on Monday, September 25th at 1610 North State Street.

Owner Neal Patel operates 14 Dairy Queen franchise stores in the northern Illinois area.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to open yet another Dairy Queen location and continue developing professionally alongside such an iconic brand,” said Patel. “I’ve been able to foster fantastic relationships with each community we’re situated in, and I’m excited to do the same with Belvidere and the greater Rockford area. This brand definitely holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to creating new jobs and serving delicious food to my community for many years to come.”

Currently, Belvidere’s only other Dairy Queen is located within the I-90 oasis.