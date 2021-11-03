New deck, upgrades added to Levings Lake Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Area Realtors teamed up with the Rockford Park District and Winnebago County to add a deck and other new amenities to Levings Lake.

In addition to the deck, the park, located at 1420 S. Pierpont Avenue, now includes new tables, chairs and lighting, as well as landscaping flourishes made possible by a grant.

“This project aligned with a place-making grant that is available to local associations, through the National Association of Realtors, to help turn vacant spaces into public places,” said Neely Erickson, the government affairs’ director for the Rockford Area Realtors. “So, previously, there wasn’t this beautiful composite decking… It wasn’t and accessible and inclusive for everyone to enjoy.”