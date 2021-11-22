New Democrat enters 17th Congressional District race

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WTVO) — The race to replace Congresswoman Cheri Bustos got a little more crowded Monday.

Marisha Williams said she will seek the seat in the newly drawn 17th District. She is the 5th Democrat to toss her hat in the ring. She lives in Channahon.

According to her campaign website, the single-mom currently works as an admissions advisor at a trade school. Williams said she will push for universal healthcare, tuition-free college and trade schools and the Green New Deal.

Williams is joining a primary ballot that already includes Democrats Johnathan Logemann, Angie Normoyle, Eric Sorensen and Litesa Wallace. Charlie Helmick and Esther Joy King are running as Republicans.