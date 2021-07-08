New Discovery Center exhibit explains building blocks of the universe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Discovery Center Museum is now home to a giant periodic table of elements.

The grid of chemical elements will help to teach children about matter and the building blocks of the universe.

The outdoor exhibit was designed specifically with elementary students in mind.

Discovery Center director, Sarah Wolf, says the new addition makes science fun.

“Children instinctively know, ‘okay, I can turn this, and I can see a picture on the back and that will help me understand, okay so this element is gold.’ Well, where do we find gold? You know? And that kind of thing,” Wolf asid.

The Discovery Center, at 711 N Main St, is open Wednesdays through Sundays. Online reservations are required to participate in museum labs.