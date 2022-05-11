SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — Families in the DeKalb County-area now have a safe and convenient location to access donor milk as a new donor milk dispensary opened on Wednesday.

The dispensary is located in Sycamore on Hauser Ross Drive, just east of Route 23. Mother’s Milk Bank is partnering with Family First Women & Children’s Healthcare to open the dispensary.

A family physician said that this is big for the stateline, especially for mothers who have just given birth.

“Breast milk is best for babies and sometimes mothers need a little extra at the beginning, or if they have a premature baby and don’t have enough milk supply for the baby, then the donor milk can be actually lifesaving for some premature babies,” said Dr. Karen Federici.

The nearest donor milk dispensary was in Crystal Lake before Wednesday.