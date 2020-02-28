New Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Rockford holds job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Embassy Suites by Hilton Riverfront hotel is holding a job fair this Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
The events will be held at 416 S Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The organization is looking to fill a number of positions in the restaurant, bar, banquet hall and kitchen.
The hotel was built using the frame of the former Amerock Building.
