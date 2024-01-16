ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Zack Oakley has assumed the duties of Executive Director of the Chicago Rockford International Airport, following the departure of Mike Dunn.

Oakley has worked full time with the airport since 2006, starting as an operations and facilities specialist before he was promoted to a supervisor, then operations manager, and then to his current role in 2017.

I am looking forward to continuing to grow and provide economic opportunities to the region, expanding our cargo operations and passenger destinations, operating a safe and secure airport for all our users, engaging the local community, and providing the best passenger experience possible for all travelers.” Oakley said.

“Zack’s leadership as the Deputy Director was instrumental in the growth, partnerships, and innovation we’ve seen at RFD. Zack’s new role as Executive Director puts RFD on a continued path of success, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this promotion,” said Paul Cicero, Chairman of the Greater Rockford Airport Authority Board of Commissions.

Dunn served in the position for 12 years.

“It has been a great honor to serve the community through my work at the airport,” Dunn said when he announced his retirement last year. “When I first started, the growth potential at RFD was untapped and enormous. Now, it’s a top 15 cargo airport in the United States.”

In 2023, RFD was named the 13th largest cargo airport in the United States.