EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The lawyer representing the family of an Amazon worker killed when a warehouse in Southern Illinois collapsed presented new findings.

Austin McEwen, 26, was among six workers who died when a tornado hit the warehouse in Edwardsville. The family lawyer said that he obtained government documents through a freedom of information request.

He said they showed there there were structural issues at the facility prior to the storm.

“The columns in the area where the building collapsed were unanchored, which is a grave violation of the international building code,” said Jack Casciato of Clifford Law Offices. “This was a report by a government mandated structural specialist and professional engineer, who was tasked to go investigate the the collapse in Madison County on the evening of the collapse.”

The McEwen family is suing Amazon as well as the firms that constructed the warehouse. A congressional committee is also investigating Amazon’s handling of the deadly collapse.