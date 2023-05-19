ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family-owned pharmacy at the corner of W. State and Church Streets is expanding to include a fresh market, said Mayor Tom McNamara Friday.

The project, in development by Urban Equities Properties, is part of a larger initiative to tackle the city’s lack of grocery options in central Rockford.

“The West side of Rockford is still in need of grocery stores, and that’s something we’re actively engaged with every single day,” McNamara said.

McNamara says developments throughout the area are in the works.

“There’s been a lot of talk about storefronts moving, but I know information that many of those storefronts will or have been already under lease for the coming months. So [I’m] excited about the new and revived locations that’ll be downtown.”

When it comes to the center of the city, there’s one particular type of business he and the city leaders would like to see:

“We don’t have a lot of kid-friendly restaurants in downtown,” McNamara said.

McNamara plans to expand on the city’s progress and goals in an upcoming “State of the City” speech scheduled for May 30th.