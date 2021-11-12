New grant gives Durand Police access to life-saving first response tool

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Durand Police will get new life-saving technology, in the form of an automated external defibrillator, thanks to a new grant.

Monroe Clinic presented at $2,000 check to the Village of Durand on Friday to pay for the new tool, which will be placed in a squad car where officers can use it at medical emergencies, before EMTs arrive.

“The fact that it’s with the police, and the fact that they’re the first ones who are responding to community events, so they’re the first ones who have a chance to save someone’s life. So, by having them in the police cars, by being able to have them in the town hall will make a huge difference,” said Monroe Clinic president, Jean Curran-Meuli.

Durand Police applied for the sponsorship earlier this year.