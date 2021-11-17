New grocery store opens at Rockford’s old Schuck’s shopping center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Community members on Rockford’s west side now have a place to grab fresh groceries.

LoCost Grocery, 3118 N. Rockton Ave, opened Wednesday in the old ACE Hardware, in the same shopping center as the old Schnuck’s that closed in 2018.

It is a welcome change for people who live in the area who are used to traveling miles for food.

Parts of the west side of Rockford are considered a food desert, but the new grocery store is hoping to help families get fresh food, closer. In fact, the closest grocery-only store to the Rockton Avenue Shopping Center is a Save-A-Lot two-and-a-half miles away.

Employees said this store gives these neighbors a more convenient shopping option.

“I think its sense of refreshment honestly,” said Ivana Charlend, a customer and now a new employee. “Everybody that has came in here has just been thrilled that the fact its just a store more than like a family dollar, or like just smaller stores, but it’s not huge either, so they don’t have to walk 5 miles to get a gallon of milk.”

Manager Derek Wade said the location will be more convenient for everyone around, with having everything they need.

“We are doing a little bit of everything,” Wade said. “We have household items, we have everything you need for the holidays, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. Over here, we will be starting to sell alcohol beverages.”

Wade also said their goal is to bring back the hometown feeling to shopping with new employees.

We are still looking right now, filling in the spaces,” Wade said. “So anybody please come in and get an application.”

Charlend hopes LoCost is here to stay.

“Unless you want to travel to Loves Park, or farther away store, which, it’s getting colder, and so you don’t want to do that either,” Charlend said. So yeah, I don’t know, I think it’s definitely, it’s refreshing, going somewhere new.”

LoCost will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.