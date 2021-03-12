New guidance for schools: social distancing reduced to 3 feet

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New guidance, released this week by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health, says schools can operate with no less than 3 feet of social distancing to provide in-person learning.

“For in-person learning, [social distancing] is defined as 3 to 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff with 6 feet being safest, but schools can operate at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning,” the guidance reads.

The updated guidance goes on to say that unvaccinated staff should maintain 6 feet of social distancing, because adults are more susceptible to infection than children.

Six feet social distancing must be adhered to when masks are off.

Also according to the revised guidelines, the 50 person limit on indoor spaces has been removed.