EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — New allegations relating to the hazing scandal that resulted in Northwestern Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s two-game suspension have come to light.

According to a report by The Daily Northwestern, an anonymous former Northwestern football player said Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.”

The former player also provided detailed accounts of the hazing, saying much of it centered around a punishment called “running.”

“If a player was selected for ‘running,’ the player who spoke to The Daily said, they would be restrained by a group of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in various “Purge-like” masks, who would then begin “dry-humping” the victim in a dark locker room.”

Players were identified for “running” by clapping their hands above their heads around that player. Fitzgerald repeatedly made that signal during practices when players made a mistake, according to the report.

Other hazing traditions included forcing freshman players “to strip naked and perform various acts, including bear crawling and slingshotting themselves across the floor with exercise bands.”

Another tradition, called “the carwash,” forced players entering the showers “to basically (rub) up against a bare-naked man.”

A second former player who spoke to The Daily Northwestern seconded the allegations made by the other player.

An investigation into alleged hazing began in January after the school was made aware of the allegations following the conclusion of the 2022 football season, according to ESPN.

According to an executive summary of the investigation, the hazing incidents occurred in the team locker room and possibly started in Kenosha, where Northwestern occasionally held preseason practices.