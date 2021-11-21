New home built for Rockford family after years of waiting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A family got the keys to their new home Sunday, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The homeowner was approved for a home back in 2019, and she got to walk through her new front doors Sunday.

The Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity said watching families start a new chapter in life is rewarding for her and all of the volunteers.

“Today is the day we get to bless her home, come together and get to celebrate the volunteers and the work that has been completed on this project,” said Keri Asevedo. “Today is the culmination of everyone’s hard work, and that day where everyone can just take a sigh of relief and be like, ‘this is your new home.'”

The group has built six brand new homes from the ground up.