BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Summerfield Zoo has a new resident.

A one-year-old female hyena is now living at the Belvidere zoo. She does not have a name yet, but residents can suggest one on Saturday and Sunday. The hyena will be a mate for the zoo’s current hyena, Banzai, who they said is thrilled with his new friend.

All proceeds from tickets to the Summerfield Zoo go to take care of the animals, many of which are rescues.