New Illinois bill would change how ambulance companies get paid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker’s signature would change how Illinois ambulance companies are paid.

Right now, the companies do not receive reimbursement directly from the state, as bills are sent to managed care organizations (MCO’s).

According to the Illinois State Ambulance Association, more than 15,000 due reimbursements haven’t yet been paid, to a total of $3 million.

The new bill would allow ambulance services to go straight to the State for repayments.

“It makes it very predictable and actually increases the availability, because the providers at this point will know, certainly, what they will get paid for. And they also will know how they will get paid in that time that they’re there,” said Illinois State Ambulance Association President Chris Vandenberg.

The bill has already unanimously passed in both the Illinois House and Senate, but Pritzker has expressed concerns that the move could disrupt or reduce the quality of care for patients.