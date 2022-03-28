SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Ghost guns” are impossible to trace, and police said that they are becoming more widely used in crimes in the State of Illinois.

However, one lawmaker has an idea on how to stop those guns from being used. Representative Kam Buckner proposed legislation on Monday that would make the purchase and manufacturing of “ghost guns” illegal.

The guns are often bought in pieces, or printed using 3D printers, and can be easily modified, making them more dangerous.

“They can buy parts for any firearm to do that with it, just in the ones that we have found, that seems to be more prevalent in the ghost guns,” Buckner said.

The guns are often bought online, so completely stopping the sales of them would take action at the federal level.