New Illinois bill would make unvaccinated pay their own COVID-19 expenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Proposed legislation in Illinois would make unvaccinated people pay higher bills when seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.
Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Buffalo Grove) filed the bill on Monday which would amend the Illinois Insurance Code so that anyone who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine would have to pay their health care expenses out of pocket if they seek medical treatment.
“I think it’s time that we say ‘You choose not to get vaccinated, then you’re also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you,’” Carroll said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The update would go into effect on January 1st, 2023, if adopted.