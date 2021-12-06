New Illinois bill would make unvaccinated pay their own COVID-19 expenses

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. The number of COVID-19 vaccinations is falling in the U.S. And some experts worry that the decision to give booster doses could end up hurting efforts to get the unvaccinated to take shots at all. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Proposed legislation in Illinois would make unvaccinated people pay higher bills when seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Buffalo Grove) filed the bill on Monday which would amend the Illinois Insurance Code so that anyone who chooses not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine would have to pay their health care expenses out of pocket if they seek medical treatment.

“I think it’s time that we say ‘You choose not to get vaccinated, then you’re also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you,’” Carroll said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The update would go into effect on January 1st, 2023, if adopted.