New Illinois bill would waive fees for veteran owned businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Businesses solely-owned by a honorably discharged veteran would be exempt from county and municipal license fees under a new bill proposed by Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford).

“With all that veterans have done for our country, the least we can do to give back is cut fees and help them start new businesses,” said Vella. “Not only will this legislation help give back to those who have put their lives on the line for our country, but it will help support a swath of new small businesses get started.”

House Bill 3150 would waive the fees to help veterans start a business.

“As a small business owner, I know that many qualities that make good business owners are ones that veterans exemplify,” said Vella. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and making it easier for veterans to found their own small businesses will be a positive impact on both our economy and our communities.”