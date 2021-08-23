New Illinois commission will investigate cause of violence in the home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local advocates say a new Illinois law will help survivors of domestic violence.

One of the latest bills, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, creates a Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission, which will establish teams to look into the causes of violence in the home.

Local advocates hope that will prevent domestic violence-related homicides.

“We know with COVID, it adds the really disturbing element of survivors and their children having to shelter in place and be isolated more and be home more and alone more with abusers,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, with the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention.

Cacciapaglia says domestic violence accounts for more than 40% of violent crime in Rockford.