New Illinois congress member condemned for ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ comment

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ newest member of Congress is facing widespread public backlash after quoting Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler at a political rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish, minced no words when he condemned U.S. Rep. Mary Miller for saying that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler got “one thing” right.
“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 press update. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”
The remark is a paraphrase of a statement the former Führer delivered during a Nazi party rally in 1935: “He alone who owns the youth gains the future.”
