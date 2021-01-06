New Illinois congress member condemned for ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ comment

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ newest member of Congress is facing widespread public backlash after quoting Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler at a political rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is Jewish, minced no words when he condemned U.S. Rep. Mary Miller for saying that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler got “one thing” right.

The Illinois Legislative Jewish Caucus: “If Rep. Miller has any respect left for the role of a U.S. Congressperson or any shred of dignity in her, she will do what’s right and resign.” pic.twitter.com/urYonXhWwE — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 6, 2021

“Let me be clear: Hitler got nothing right,” Pritzker said during a COVID-19 press update. “This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls Mary Miller’s remarks quoting Hitler “unfathomable and disgusting.” He says, “Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand, and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party.” pic.twitter.com/XlJK5ld8ZE — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 6, 2021

The remark is a paraphrase of a statement the former Führer delivered during a Nazi party rally in 1935: “He alone who owns the youth gains the future.”

Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021

