SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House of Representatives has a new Chief Budgeteer, and she is making history with the new title.

Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth is now the first woman, and first African American lawmaker to run budget negotiations for the House.

Gordon-Booth first took office in 2009. She has been heavily involved in crafting the budget for years, but her new role has now given her a different perspective on the process.

“Oftentimes in what you see largely in this role, as you see, all men, and you see largely people from the City of Chicago and these positions, and I am born and raised Central Illinoisan,” she said.

Gordon-Booth played a role in getting major pieces of legislation through the Capitol, including the SAFE-T Act, the assault weapons ban and the bill that requires five days of paid leave for employees.