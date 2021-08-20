New Illinois law adds sex education topics to grades K-12

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation on Friday updating sex education standards in schools across the state.

“Modernizing our sex education standards will help keep our children safe and ensure important lessons like consent and internet safety are taught in classrooms,” said Pritzker. “By working together, we’ll continue to strengthen our education system and deliver the bright future our kids deserve.”

The first new law adds new age-appropriate topics for Kindergarten through 12th grade students, including things like personal safety. Older students would learn about topics such as healthy relationships, body image, and sexual orientation.

The second law requires students learn about the dangers of sexting and the potential risks and consequences.

“Technology has grown a lot in the last decade, and our education needs to adapt as well,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “This new law requires those schools that teach sex education to include a lesson on sexting, so students can learn about the real-life consequences of the virtual act.”

These changes only apply to districts which teach sex ed. Parents can also opt their students out of the classes.