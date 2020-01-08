New Illinois law aimed at preventing police officer suicides

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police officers can be in many stressful situations while on the job, and reports show that those who protect and serve are at a high risk for suicide.

A new Illinois law is designed to help officers care for their mental health.

Shootings, fatal accidents, and domestic violence are just some of the situations police officers are called to on a day-to-day basis.

Once the case is closed, mental images from the scene may remain with officers forever.

“They go to a bad call every day. It mounts on them. It’s cumulative stress,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Lindmark started the foundation after his brother, a retired Rockford police deputy chief, committed suicide.

“Police officers alone are 58-percent more likely to commit suicide than any other profession,” Lindmark said. “Our society today really needs to do something, jump on board and help first responders.”

The Illinois First Responders Suicide Prevention Act is designed to provide resources, such as confidential peer counseling, and training so officers can recognize signs and symptoms of mental health issues before it becomes a problem.

Rockford Police Lieutenant Joel Givens says the Rockford Police Department has been checking up on officers since Lindmark’s death.

“We have a peer support group for our officers here. We established it [in] 2016,” Givens said. “We want to make sure our officers have an outlet, a means to talk, a safe means to talk.”

Both Givens and Lindmark see the new law as a step in the right direction.

“I think the peer-to-peer [counseling] will at least provide them an outlet, [so they can] talk to somebody about it, because more often than not, they’re not going to go home and worry their family, and put that on them, of the dangers they face everyday,” Lindmark said.

“We see a lot of things out there that are traumatizing to the soul, and so you have to have a means to talk about it,” Givens added.