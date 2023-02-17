SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — LGBTQ+ Illinois residents will now have an easier path to legal recognition of their chosen gender, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday.

HB0009 will allow non-gender conforming individuals to remove the gender marker on their birth certificate without receiving certification from a doctor.

Previously, a doctor could only give the certification if the individual had undergone gender reassignment surgery or other clinical treatment.

The new law effectively allows a person to self-determine their own gender.

“Here in Illinois, we recognize that gender transition is a personal journey that doesn’t always follow a prescriptive medical path, but still deserves to be honored legally,” said Pritzker. “In a time of increasing violence and hateful rhetoric against the trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming community, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our state’s commitment to recognizing the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ Illinoisans.”

The governor’s office said the bill “recognizes the distinction between biological sex and gender for many transgender individuals.”

The bill also provides fee waivers (between $10-$25) for the gender change process for those on release from parole, mandatory supervised release, or final discharge, or who have been pardoned by the Department of Corrections or Department of Juvenile Justice.