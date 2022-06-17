SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois law prohibits third-party delivery apps, like DoorDash and Grubhub, from posting menus or logos of restaurants without their written permission.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Fair Food and Retail Delivery Act last Friday.

Apps that violate the law can be sued for up to $5,000 in damages.

The ruling comes after a 2020 class-action lawsuit filed against Grubhub in California and North Carolina, according to Eater. The restaurants claimed Grubhub caused “significant damage to their hard-earned reputations, loss of control over their customers’ dining experiences, loss of control over their online presence, and reduced consumer demand for their services.”

Grubhub said at the time it was trying to bring attention to non-partnered restaurants, but would remove the listings if the restaurants requested it.