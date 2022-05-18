CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law Wednesday which would ban the sale and possession of “ghost guns,” or firearms sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home.

Ghost guns cannot be traced and can be created on a 3D printer.

“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”

In May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school. ISP has worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns in May of 2022 alone.