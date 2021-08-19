New Illinois law creates public awareness campaign for immigrant rights

Maria Elena Estamilla, 62, left and her daughter Esmeralda Triquiz pose for a photo June 30, 2021, in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Estamilla’s last full medical exam was in 2015 and she sees no options for care as a Mexican immigrant without legal permission to live in the U.S. She’s not eligible for Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage. As a child care worker, she didn’t have employer coverage. She can’t afford private insurance. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Thursday to launch statewide information campaigns to ensure immigrants, regardless of their citizenship status, known their rights under Illinois law.

“The legislation I’m signing today builds on our nation-leading efforts to make Illinois a welcoming state for immigrants and refugees,” said Pritzker. “I’m proud that these critical protections advance our mission to give our immigrant neighbors the equitable representation they deserve. Everyone should feel safe and secure in the place they call home and I remain committed to ensuring that our efforts to protect immigrant communities define what it means to live, work, and thrive in Illinois.”

House Bill 709 requires the Illinois Department of Human Services to conduct public information campaigns to help educate immigrants, including refugees, asylum seekers or other noncitizens – regardless of immigration status – on their rights.

The information will be posted in high-traffic public areas, such as train stations, airports and highway rest stops.

The law is effective immediately.