New Illinois law excuses students from school to go vote

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will make it easier for Illinois students to get to the ballot box.

The bill excuses students from school for two hours to exercise their civic duty.

Schools can choose which two hours in which the students are excused.

The law applies to all elections, and goes into effect on June 1st.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories