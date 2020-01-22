New Illinois law excuses students from school to go vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday will make it easier for Illinois students to get to the ballot box.

The bill excuses students from school for two hours to exercise their civic duty.

Schools can choose which two hours in which the students are excused.

The law applies to all elections, and goes into effect on June 1st.

