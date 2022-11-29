Keep your home and belongings safe with the right smoke detector.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1.

According to Public Act 100-0200, which was passed in 2017, smoke alarms that were installed in homes prior to January 1st can remain in place until they are 10 years old.

Homes built after 1988 that already have hardwired alarms or wireless integrated alarms are exempt from the new law.

Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for free from their local fire department.

Fire officials said that residents should still check their alarms every month to make sure that they are working properly.