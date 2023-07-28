SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thinking of taking your Zoom meeting on the road? Think again!

On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed HB2431 which makes it illegal to videoconference while driving.

The bill amends the Illinois Vehicle Code, which now explicitly forbids using an electronic communication device to participate in a video conference or access a social media site.

However, the bill does allow exemptions if the device can be used in a hands-free or voice-activated manner, so long as it does not require more than pressing a single button to activate or terminate the application.

The law takes effect on January 1st, 2024.

Illinois already has a law on the books that prohibits the use of handheld cellphones for texting or other electronic communications while operating a motor vehicle without the use of Bluetooth hands-free technology.

Even then, the user must be 19-years-of-age or older.

The only time Illinois drivers can use a cell phone that is not hands-free is: