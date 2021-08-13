New Illinois law prevents ethnic hair discrimination in schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law on Friday which prohibits schools from issuing policies on racial or ethnic hairstyles, including afros.

Prtizker said the law was meant to address injustices in dress code policies and protect Black students facing hair bias in schools.

“Nobody should be made to feel ‘less than’ for how they express themselves – so in Illinois, we’re making it so school uniform and dress code policies in Illinois cannot prohibit or restrict hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture,” said Pritzker.

The bill prohibits school uniform and dress code policies from restricting hairstyles that have been historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture. This may include, but is not limited to, braids, locks, and twists.