SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill last week that puts a cap on the price of insulin drugs.

House Bill 2189, which passed the General Assembly in May, requires that an insurance company provide coverage for insulin drugs to limit the amount a person can pay for a 30-day supply to $35.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that turns food into energy and regulates blood sugar levels in the body. People with diabetes cannot make enough insulin or cannot use it properly, and often require daily shots to maintain daily function.

According to Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass (D-Elmhurst), the discount program will not add an extra expense to taxpayers.

The discount price charge participants will allow them to pay only what the state needs to be whole,” Ladisch Douglass said, according to The Center Square. “It costs the state nothing to engage in this program.”

The law goes into effect on July 1st, 2025.