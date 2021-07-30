New Illinois law to boost pay for auto mechanics

SAN RAFAEL, CA – JANUARY 05: Mechanic Antonio Ramos works on a car at San Rafael Firestone January 5, 2009 in San Rafael, California. According to a survey by the Automotive Service Association, sales at auto repair shops increased 16 percent in November as people make a small investment by way of repairs and maintenance […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Friday to ensure automobile mechanics at dealerships are paid fairly for their skilled labor.

“When we prioritize middle-class families by making sure they’re paid fairly, we build a stronger state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “All work deserves fair compensation, and I’m proud that the bill I’m signing today ensures automobile mechanics are compensated fairly for the critical skilled labor they provide.”

Currently, auto-mechanics who work for car dealerships that provide warranty repairs are not compensated fairly for their skilled labor. This legislation ensures that auto-mechanics are paid for the actual time and labor it takes to repair vehicles that are under warranty.

“House Bill 3940 ensures highly skilled auto mechanics are compensated at the same rate regardless of whether the vehicle is under warranty,” said Tim Drea, President of the IL AFL-CIO. “This bipartisan legislation is a win for workers, consumers and local business owners.”