SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Illinois law seeks to strengthen legislation targeting the sexual grooming of students.

The law is the second piece of Faith’s Law, which established the definition of sexual misconduct within the School Code for the first time in 2021, according to The Center Square.

The second piece of legislation closes a loophole that previously allowed school staff to have sexual relationships with students.

Because the age of consent in Illinois was 17, no law had explicitly prohibited sexual actions between students and staff.

The legislation will also require district superintendents to report information concerning sexual misconduct to the state superintendent of education and the regional superintendent of schools, as well as require potential hires to reveal if they have ever been involved in any cases or allegations of misconduct.

Faith’s Law is named after Faith Colson, who was sexually abused by a teacher at her Illinois high school.